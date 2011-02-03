Ad
Transniestria supermarket: the original headline of the story used the word 'zombie' - the headline was changed in order not to cause offence (Photo: EUobserver)

APE voices regret on Transniestria article

by Victor Chirila,

The Foreign Policy Association (APE) regrets that its name was mentioned in the original version of an article entitled "Transnistria 'zombies' stake their future on Russia, not EU", published by Andrew Rettman on the EUobserver website on 24 January 2011. 

We have to mention that APE doesn't use such words in its official statements when speaking about people who live on the left side of the Nistru River.

In the framework of its programmes implemented in the Transnistrian region,...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

