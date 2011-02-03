APE voices regret on Transniestria article

The Foreign Policy Association (APE) regrets that its name was mentioned in the original version of an article entitled "Transnistria 'zombies' stake their future on Russia, not EU", published by Andrew Rettman on the EUobserver website on 24 January 2011.

We have to mention that APE doesn't use such words in its official statements when speaking about people who live on the left side of the Nistru River.

In the framework of its programmes implemented in the Transnistrian region,...