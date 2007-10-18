Ad
"It is a treaty for the executive, not for the voters" (Photo: EUobserver)

New EU treaty must be put to referendums

by Jens-Peter Bonde,

Is there any real difference between the rejected European Constitution and the new Reform Treaty to be signed off by EU leaders in Lisbon this week?

Legal experts have compared the rejected constitution with the new treaty and found 105 new EU competences in the old version and 105 in the new.

There are 68 new areas for majority voting in the old text, and 68 in the new. There are two less and two more. The net result is the same. If there were good arguments for having referendu...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

