Pan-European Radio: There's a good idea!

After the signing of the Lisbon Treaty, the rest of today's European Council in Lisbon, is likely to prove a damp squib. In fact there is not much on the thin agenda. Leaders are however due to set up the Reflection Group' of wise men, which France's President Sarkozy hoped originally would advise on Europe's future boundaries and its competences.

In fact both boundaries and competences now appear to have been vetoed leaving the putative wise men without much to be wise about and Europ...