A Plan B for Ireland?

The official mantra following the No vote in Ireland seems to have become "let us continue with the ratification process".

This is a high-risk strategy since Ireland will continue to exercise veto power even if all other 26 member states ratify. The Irish electorate will know this and thus have little reason or incentive to vote differently in a second referendum. But if this second referendum in Ireland fails, the EU would have no fall back position.

However, a slight twist to th...