Where is Europe in America's latest African adventure?

The EU-Africa Summit ended with a declaration that the two regions will work for the "the establishment of a robust peace and security architecture in Africa".

While the issues dominating the summit, and most dialogues about Africa, are developmental in nature, genocide in Darfur, Al Qaeda in northern Kenya, radical Islamists in Somalia and a range of wars and internal conflicts – which have left over 9.5 million refugees and hundreds and thousands – have recently pushed security conce...