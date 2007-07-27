Ad
euobserver
"Most people now generally accept the message that the climate is changing even if they are unsure about making much of a personal sacrifice to reduce their carbon footprints" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Long term reflections for the summer holiday

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

I have never known a summer as wet as this one and as depressing. As I write this, the rain is bucketing down out of a grey sky. We have been spared the floods, in this corner of Wales, that have afflicted many of our countrymen in other parts, but we are still left reeling from the drab succession of ferocious inclemencies that have affected agriculture, tourism, sport, business and even education.

It is not the weather in which to embark on a holiday - unless, that is, you are planni...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"Most people now generally accept the message that the climate is changing even if they are unsure about making much of a personal sacrifice to reduce their carbon footprints" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections