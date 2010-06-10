Ad
euobserver
No longer needed in the Schengen area (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe needs a dose of the Schengen spirit

Opinion
by Viviane Reding,

On a river boat anchored in the small Luxembourg town of Schengen, with France and Germany within eyesight, leaders from five nations began a bold adventure 25 years ago. They agreed to allow their citizens to do something we consider normal today: stroll across frontiers without a passport.

It is easy to take this simple right for granted. But removing borders and building trust took many years after two devastating world wars. Just 65 years ago, Europe lay in ruins. Hateful ideologi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
No longer needed in the Schengen area (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections