Last chance for leaders to discuss climate change

The latest round of international climate change negotiations closed last week in Bonn with little more than a whimper.

Normally these occasions drag on into the small hours; this time they finished two hours early. There was an air of Groundhog Day in the closing sessions as industrialised countries – those that created the climate crisis and got rich doing so – sat silently whilst the developing world expressed its disappointment at their inertia. By four o'clock everyone, it seemed, ...