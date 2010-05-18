You say potato, we say kartoffel

Despite the thudding technical dullness of much EU co-operation, bilateral relations between member states can be quite emotional. Anglo-German relations are no exception. What makes them unusual is that neither side appears properly aware of the fact.
Indeed the average football fan can seem rather better informed than his or her political representatives in this regard. In pubs across Europe, British and German football fans have spent half a century locked in an emotional arrangement...
