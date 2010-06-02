Ad
euobserver
Shanghai skyline. Last year's downturn saw a shrinking of the EU-China trade deficit (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-China Trade: A Positive in the Euro Crisis?

Opinion
by Duncan Freeman,

The visit by EU leaders to China in April brought back little in the way of economic rewards. Even though the visit included the new Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht who held high-level discussions with his Chinese counterparts, there appeared to few concrete results.

Nevertheless, for Europe, in the midst of a profound crisis ignited in one minor country that has consumed the whole of the eurozone and spread even beyond as a result of a totally inadequate response across the EU, trad...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Shanghai skyline. Last year's downturn saw a shrinking of the EU-China trade deficit (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections