Hungary: Testing Europe's resolve on rights

Hungary's troubling record on rights is putting Europe to the test.
How to respond to Budapest's continued refusal to heed repeated calls for reform following critical assessments by a growing number of expert bodies has turned into a major preoccupation for policymakers and parliamentarians.
The European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (Pace) are both grappling with this question. Pace cast a key vote on the issue on 25 June, with a vote in the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
