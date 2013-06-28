Ad
euobserver
Budapest: On its way to becoming a pariah? (Photo: Axel Buhrmann)

Hungary: Testing Europe's resolve on rights

Opinion
by Veronika Szente Goldston, Brussels,

Hungary's troubling record on rights is putting Europe to the test.

How to respond to Budapest's continued refusal to heed repeated calls for reform following critical assessments by a growing number of expert bodies has turned into a major preoccupation for policymakers and parliamentarians.

The European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (Pace) are both grappling with this question. Pace cast a key vote on the issue on 25 June, with a vote in the...

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hungary-bashers should take closer look at new laws
Hungary to pay EU fines via new tax on own citizens
