Selling energy

It is fascinating, is it not, to see by how much European energy policy has advanced in the last couple of years. From something of an afterthought, it has mushroomed into one of the Commission's flagships.

In the Prodi Commission, energy did not even warrant its own Commissioner, being lumped together with transport and relations with the European Parliament in Ms Loyola de Palacio's brief.

Admittedly, the Prodi Commission had other matters on its plate to oversee - enlargement...