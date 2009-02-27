Bridging Europe's solidarity gap

The Wall that represented the geographical and political division of Europe was taken down 20 years ago, bringing euphoric hopes of unity. Yet today there is a new division in Europe - a solidarity gap.

After the accessions of 2004 and 2007, the new EU member states believed that they were finally sitting in the same boat with their neighbors to the West.

But right now, from the point of view of the new members, the EU states of long standing are comfortably aboard a luxury cruis...