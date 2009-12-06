Visa-free travel in the Balkans

The recent EU decision to grant visa-free travel to Macedonians, Montenegrins and Serbians has brought celebrations to a region all too often trapped in gloom.

"Europe opens its doors," announced a Montenegrin daily. "The Schengen Wall has fallen," rejoiced Serbia's public broadcaster. A Serbian airline promptly offered promotional flights to Schengen countries under the slogan "Europe for all of us".

After almost two decades of isolation, it is great news that citizens of thes...