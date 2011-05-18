Lessons for Europe from the British referendum

The dust is now settling after the referendum in the UK earlier this month on changing the electoral system. The result, on a 41 percent turnout, was 68 percent in favour of keeping the existing system, and only 32 percent in favour of change. This is only second national referendum in British history, and there are lessons for everybody, both in the UK and in the rest of Europe.

The first lesson is for advocates of direct democracy: be careful what you wish for. It may seem a good i...