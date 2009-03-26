Germany's important Lisbon Treaty judgement

The bulk of the six proceedings challenging the compatibility of Lisbon Treaty and the German Constitution initiated by the conservative MP Peter Gauweiler and a number of left-wing deputies from Die Linke, revolves around the question of whether the Lisbon Treaty erodes the German parliament's powers of participation in EU decision making.

As early as 29 May 1974, the Federal Constitutional Court decided in its famous Solange judgment that the Community lacked a parliament legitimized...