For the first time in 600 years, the Nordic countries have the opportunity to discuss their collective future in peace and quiet (Photo: Søren Sigfusson/norden.org)

The United Nordic Federation

by Gunnar Wetterberg,

About a year ago, I wrote a couple of articles in Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter proposing that the Nordic countries and autonomous territories should establish a federal state.

Seldom have I witnessed such passionate reactions. As a result, I drew up a more detailed set of proposals, which has been published in the Nordic Council and Council of Ministers' Yearbook 2010.

The difficulty does not lie in outlining how a federal state might look. Switzerland is one possible model for a ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Author Bio

