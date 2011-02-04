Ad
euobserver
Europe must stand up for the democratic principles it speaks of (Photo: efouché)

Europe's underwhelming response to Egypt's democratic uprising

Opinion
by Edward McMillan-Scott,

Almost every day for the last week, Al Jazeera has for a few minutes briefly broken away from its 24-hour coverage of the Egyptian protests whenever US secretary of state Hilary Clinton or President Barack Obama were about to speak on the situation. Not once has the channel turned to Brussels.

European diplomats have argued that it takes time to forge a position because the EU's foreign policy represents a consensus of the 27 member states, and that it has only been a few hours at most ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Europe must stand up for the democratic principles it speaks of (Photo: efouché)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections