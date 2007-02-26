Finnish moves on internet alcohol

The Finnish government is getting tough. Words to send a shiver down any spine. Their action this time is directed at Estonian websites willing to export wine and spirits north across the Gulf of Finland. Their overnight delivery service does a roaring trade.

It's an easy journey to make, and hundreds of thousands of bottles of wine make the journey every year. Estonian prices are as much as 40 per cent lower than those in Finland (thanks to the north European tradition of high alco...