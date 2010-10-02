Asia to dominate this WEEK in the European Union

A galaxy of Asian leaders will pass through the EU capital in a series of summits this week, while MEPs vote on the EU budget for 2011 and on staff rules for the European External Action Service (EEAS).
Belgian caretaker prime minister Yves Leterme will on Monday (4 October) and Tuesday at the Royal Palace in Brussels welcome delegations from the 27 EU countries and 16 Asian countries at an Asem summit. The most prestigious event on the Belgian EU presidency's watch, the leaders of Chin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.