Asia to dominate this WEEK in the European Union

A galaxy of Asian leaders will pass through the EU capital in a series of summits this week, while MEPs vote on the EU budget for 2011 and on staff rules for the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Belgian caretaker prime minister Yves Leterme will on Monday (4 October) and Tuesday at the Royal Palace in Brussels welcome delegations from the 27 EU countries and 16 Asian countries at an Asem summit. The most prestigious event on the Belgian EU presidency's watch, the leaders of Chin...