Democracy - what's the alternative?

It was with interest that I read the article by Derk Jan Eppink 'Two EU bodies spending money like no tomorrow.'

As President of the ALDE group in the Committee of the Regions, I am not in a position to comment on the Economic and Social Committee, but I am on the CoR. The article is riddled with inaccuracies. First of all, he claims that the CoR's budget has been increasing in an unchallenged way. I can assure readers that the CoR's budget...