euobserver
On 10 December, 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted and proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sixty years on, human rights are as incomplete as ever

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

"Makounda is in the far north of the country, right on the border with southern Chad. Lots of villages here have been destroyed by conflict between armed groups."

"People have fled into the bush. Living with virtually nothing and too scared to return. Several times I've been holding a busy clinic, maybe 120 people, and there'll be the noise of a car approaching and everyone just runs away. People are terrified..."

"We focus on the preventable things that kill so many of the kids —...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Peter Sain ley Berry is an independent commentator on European affairs.

