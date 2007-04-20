Ad
"There is no safe haven for racist violence, anti-Semitism or people inciting to xenophobic hatred" says Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU agrees breakthrough hate-crime law

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

After six years of political wrangling, the European Union has agreed to make incitement to racism and xenophobia a crime across the 27-nation bloc, setting a jail sentence of at least one to three years. But the text avoids controversial terms such as the Holocaust and crimes under the Stalin regime.

The deal agreed by justice ministers on Thursday (19 April) "proves that the EU now has moral responsibility and not only on the economy" EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said...

