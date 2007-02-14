Ad
euobserver
The PMOI flag outisde the EU building in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: EUobserver)

Iran group protests against EU 'terror' label

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some 250 supporters of Iran opposition group PMOI waved flags with a red fist and rifle logo in front of the EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday (14 February), saying PMOI should be taken off the EU terrorist list at a sensitive time for EU and US policy on Iran.

"We don't need European money, but we want to have our hands free so we can raise money ourselves," a spokesman for the protestors, Mehdi Nobare, told EUobserver on the spot. "We are still alive in Iran despite the govern...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The PMOI flag outisde the EU building in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections