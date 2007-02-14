Iran group protests against EU 'terror' label

Some 250 supporters of Iran opposition group PMOI waved flags with a red fist and rifle logo in front of the EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday (14 February), saying PMOI should be taken off the EU terrorist list at a sensitive time for EU and US policy on Iran.

"We don't need European money, but we want to have our hands free so we can raise money ourselves," a spokesman for the protestors, Mehdi Nobare, told EUobserver on the spot. "We are still alive in Iran despite the govern...