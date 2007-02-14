Iran group protests against EU 'terror' label

Some 250 supporters of Iran opposition group PMOI waved flags with a red fist and rifle logo in front of the EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday (14 February), saying PMOI should be taken off the EU terrorist list at a sensitive time for EU and US policy on Iran.
"We don't need European money, but we want to have our hands free so we can raise money ourselves," a spokesman for the protestors, Mehdi Nobare, told EUobserver on the spot. "We are still alive in Iran despite the govern...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
