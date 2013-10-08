Ad
euobserver
President Traian Basescu has survived two impeachment attempts (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Romanian government hit by corruption cases

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Romania's deputy Prime Minister Liviu Dragnea on Monday (7 October) was charged with electoral fraud and economy minister Varujan Vosganian resigned over a disputed natural gas deal - the latest in a series of high-level corruption cases.

Anti-corruption prosecutors charged Dragnea with "use of influence and authority" within the Social Democratic Party "in order to obtain undue electoral advantages" when a referendum was called last year on impeaching President Traian Basescu.

Romania court rules to reinstate President Basescu
