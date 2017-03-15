Ad
euobserver
Supporters of whistleblower Antoine Deltour. The LuxLeaks case had been presented as a showcase by transparency and anti-tax evasion activists. (Photo: Mélanie Poulain)

LuxLeaks whistleblowers sentenced again

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

LuxLeaks whistleblowers were convicted again by Luxembourg's court of appeal on Wednesday (15 March) but with reduced sentences compared to the first verdict.

Antoine Deltour, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) employee who leaked documents showing how the company helped multinational companies to evade tax in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, was given a 6-month suspended sentence and fined €1,500.

Raphael Halet, another PwC employee who had helped Deltour, was fined €1,000.   Af...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Related articles

LuxLeaks trial to be whistleblower showcase
New court appeal clouds LuxLeaks whistleblowers future
LuxLeaks whistleblowers fined and put on probation
MEPs sign letter in support of LuxLeaks whistleblowers
Supporters of whistleblower Antoine Deltour. The LuxLeaks case had been presented as a showcase by transparency and anti-tax evasion activists. (Photo: Mélanie Poulain)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections