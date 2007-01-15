EU ministers agree to share DNA and fingerprint data

European interior ministers have informally agreed to share personal data such as DNA as part of the fight against crime and terrorism, representing an important move in the sensitive policy area.
At an informal gathering in Dresden, Germany together with the European Commission succeeded in rallying all 27 member states behind a plan to grant mutual access to vehicle registration data, DNA files and stored fingerprints.
"Our aim is to create a modern police information network ...
