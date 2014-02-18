Ad
euobserver
The joint EU transparency register has around 6,000 entrants (Photo: O Palsson)

A window to EU lobbying and lobbyists

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU transparency register for the European Parliament and the European Commission was launched in the summer of 2011 to better expose outside influence on EU law and decision-making.

With around 6,000 organisations signed up as of November 2013, the register, which is not mandatory, allows people to search an online database and see details on how much a company is spending on lobbying.

A company does not have to be based in the EU capital to register. Of the 6,000 or so entiti...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

