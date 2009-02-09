EU court to deliver judgement on data retention

The EU's highest court is on Tuesday (10 February) to deliver judgment on a case that will determine the fate of the bloc's controversial data retention law.

Judges at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg are deciding on whether the law, which allows telecom operators to keep EU citizens' phone and internet data for up to two years, can be allowed to continue.

The case concerns a technicality rather than the substance of the law, which has been the focal point of strong cri...