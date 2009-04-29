Ad
euobserver
Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but negotiations on its re-unification are still ongoing (Photo: European Commission)

Greek Cypriots can claim back land, EU court says

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The EU's top court on Tuesday (28 April) ruled in favour of a Greek Cypriot reclaiming his land in the Turkish-controlled northern part of Cyprus – a move that could open the way for more Greek Cypriots to follow the example - and potentially harden divisions on the island.

Meletis Apostolides, who fled his land when Turkish troops invaded the northern part of Cyprus in 1974 following a Greek-inspired coup, is entitled to reclaim it back, the European Court of Justice ruled.

Linda...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but negotiations on its re-unification are still ongoing (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections