Greek Cypriots can claim back land, EU court says

The EU's top court on Tuesday (28 April) ruled in favour of a Greek Cypriot reclaiming his land in the Turkish-controlled northern part of Cyprus – a move that could open the way for more Greek Cypriots to follow the example - and potentially harden divisions on the island.

Meletis Apostolides, who fled his land when Turkish troops invaded the northern part of Cyprus in 1974 following a Greek-inspired coup, is entitled to reclaim it back, the European Court of Justice ruled.

Linda...