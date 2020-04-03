Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in video-meeting on 30 March (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Lockdown: EU officials lobbied via WhatsApp and Skype

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Eszter Zalan, Nikolaj Nielsen, and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some lobbyists are "burning the phones" to EU officials in Brussels, as industry reacts to the pandemic shutdown.

Activity is less intense than in national capitals, where the big bailout money is up for grabs.

But EU institutions are also rewriting laws and policies on the hoof as the crisis develops, creating opportunities for industry to make its mark and prompting NGO concern on public scrutiny.

For Alber & Geiger, a German law firm in Brussels, the situation was "i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Gas lobby lured MEPs with donations to UN child fund
ExxonMobil lobbyists pushed for weaker EU Green Deal
China spy suspect had EU permission to work as lobbyist
EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in video-meeting on 30 March (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections