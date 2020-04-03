Lockdown: EU officials lobbied via WhatsApp and Skype

Some lobbyists are "burning the phones" to EU officials in Brussels, as industry reacts to the pandemic shutdown.

Activity is less intense than in national capitals, where the big bailout money is up for grabs.

But EU institutions are also rewriting laws and policies on the hoof as the crisis develops, creating opportunities for industry to make its mark and prompting NGO concern on public scrutiny.

For Alber & Geiger, a German law firm in Brussels, the situation was "i...