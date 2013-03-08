Ad
euobserver
Is the EU falling behind in the clouds? (Photo: *n3wjack's world in pixels)

Lobbyists downgrade EU countries on cloud computing

Rule of Law
Digital
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Industry lobbyists have downgraded EU countries in their world ranking of top performers on cloud computing, as the Union prepares to overhaul its data protection rules.

Japan, Australia and the US are top of the cloud computing class, according to the Cloud Scoreboard, published on Thursday (7 March) by the Business Software Alliance, an international lobby group.

Four EU countries - Germany, France, the UK and Italy - are in the top 10

But all six EU nations featured in t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Prepare to invest billions in the cloud, EU warns businesses
Cloud computing a "game-changer" for EU economy, Kroes says
US cloud snoops pose questions for EU cybercrime body
Is the EU falling behind in the clouds? (Photo: *n3wjack's world in pixels)

Tags

Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections