Lobbyists downgrade EU countries on cloud computing

Industry lobbyists have downgraded EU countries in their world ranking of top performers on cloud computing, as the Union prepares to overhaul its data protection rules.

Japan, Australia and the US are top of the cloud computing class, according to the Cloud Scoreboard, published on Thursday (7 March) by the Business Software Alliance, an international lobby group.

Four EU countries - Germany, France, the UK and Italy - are in the top 10

But all six EU nations featured in t...