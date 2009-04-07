Ad
euobserver
The Guantanamo prison has been widely denounced for its extra-legal character and reported human rights abuses (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU remains divided over Guantanamo inmates

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU member states remained divided on Monday (6 April) over whether to take in Guantanamo inmates, just a day after US president Barack Obama called for the bloc's assistance on the issue.

Most EU justice and interior ministers meeting in Luxembourg were reluctant to accept Guantanamo prisoners in their countries.

"As a national state, we don't accept anybody," said Czech Interior Minister Ivan Langer, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, while adding: "On the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The Guantanamo prison has been widely denounced for its extra-legal character and reported human rights abuses (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections