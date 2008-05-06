EU states muscle in on bloc's judicial body

The European Commission has dropped its plan to table a piece of legislation granting more powers to the EU's judicial body, Eurojust, after being wrong-footed by a group of 14 member states.

Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have come together to table their own proposal - seen as a move to put a lid on anything too ambitious by the commission.

Under the proposal, all ...