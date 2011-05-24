EU to allow temporary suspension of visa-free regimes

Travellers from the 41 countries and territories around the world enjoying a visa-free regime with the EU may in future have to endure cumbersome visa procedures if Brussels decides the system is being abused.

The European Commission announced Tuesday (24 May) that it would temporarily suspend countries from the visa waiver list if there is a sudden increase in asylum applications or illegal stays



The so-called safeguard clause would "make visa policy more efficient and allow us to ...