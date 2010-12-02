Ad
euobserver
Kallas: 'Many people seem to think that when they go abroad the rules no longer apply to them' (Photo: Oscar Caos)

No more escape from traffic fines by skipping EU borders

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Drivers who are caught speeding or not wearing their seatbelt while on holiday in another EU nation will no longer be able to ignore traffic fines when they get home under a draft directive transport ministers are set to consider on Thursday (2 December).

Those found to have made traffic offences made abroad will now be punished right across the bloc.

Transport commissioner Siim Kallas said of the proposals: "Many people seem to think that when they go abroad the rules no longer a...

euobserver

