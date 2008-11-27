Referendum threat to EU-Swiss passport-free deal

Switzerland will join the European Union's passport-free zone on 12 December, EU ministers agreed on Thursday (27 November). But the Alpine country's participation in the "Schengen area" could be interrupted if it votes to shut out EU workers from Bulgaria and Romania in a referendum next year.

Under the agreement, Swiss authorities will drop passport checks at the land borders to Germany, France, Italy and Austria - but would have to enhance controls at the border with Liechtenstein, w...