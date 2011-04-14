Ad
euobserver
Berlusconi at an EU summit. His trials have become a notorious topic of discussions (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

European court-inspired bill may end Berlusconi trials

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italy's lower house on Wednesday (13 April) narrowly approved a draft bill aimed at speeding up court cases, a move that could end some of Silvio Berlusconi's corruption trials.

Dubbed the "Prime Minister-saving law" by La Repubblica newspaper, the controversial piece of legislation was passed by 314 to 296 votes amid boos from the opposition and is likely to have no problem being approved by the Senate, where the Berlusconi majority is stronger.

If enacted, the bill would shorten...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Berlusconi at an EU summit. His trials have become a notorious topic of discussions (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections