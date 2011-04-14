European court-inspired bill may end Berlusconi trials

Italy's lower house on Wednesday (13 April) narrowly approved a draft bill aimed at speeding up court cases, a move that could end some of Silvio Berlusconi's corruption trials.

Dubbed the "Prime Minister-saving law" by La Repubblica newspaper, the controversial piece of legislation was passed by 314 to 296 votes amid boos from the opposition and is likely to have no problem being approved by the Senate, where the Berlusconi majority is stronger.

If enacted, the bill would shorten...