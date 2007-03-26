Spain injects immigration into EU birthday text

The German EU presidency included a last-ditch line in its Berlin Declaration that the EU would combat illegal immigration after a request by Spain, which experienced a large upturn in illegal migrants in the past year.
European leaders agreed Saturday (24 March) on a final version of the Berlin Declaration marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the European Union, amending the declaration to include a reference to illegal migration.
Spain "is very present in the Berlin D...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here