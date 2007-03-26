Ad
euobserver
Last year saw an unprecedented amount of Africans taking the perilous trip in search of work in Europe (Photo: European Commission)

Spain injects immigration into EU birthday text

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The German EU presidency included a last-ditch line in its Berlin Declaration that the EU would combat illegal immigration after a request by Spain, which experienced a large upturn in illegal migrants in the past year.

European leaders agreed Saturday (24 March) on a final version of the Berlin Declaration marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the European Union, amending the declaration to include a reference to illegal migration.

Spain "is very present in the Berlin D...

