EU cross-border police pursuits blocked

EU interior ministers have unanimously agreed to share personal data such as DNA, fingerprints and traffic offences, but blocked the possibility for national police to operate across borders after UK and Irish opposition.

"It will add new dynamism into EU cooperation in security matters", German interior minister Wolfgang Schäuble said on Thursday (15 February), as Berlin's EU presidency received full backing for its proposal to transpose the so-called Prüm Treaty into EU law-books.

