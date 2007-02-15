Ad
euobserver
National police cannot operate across borders after UK and Ireland opposed the move (Photo: Antje Wildgrube)

EU cross-border police pursuits blocked

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU interior ministers have unanimously agreed to share personal data such as DNA, fingerprints and traffic offences, but blocked the possibility for national police to operate across borders after UK and Irish opposition.

"It will add new dynamism into EU cooperation in security matters", German interior minister Wolfgang Schäuble said on Thursday (15 February), as Berlin's EU presidency received full backing for its proposal to transpose the so-called Prüm Treaty into EU law-books.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
National police cannot operate across borders after UK and Ireland opposed the move (Photo: Antje Wildgrube)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections