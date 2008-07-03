Ad
euobserver
Airlines "should destroy" the information once the food was served and the purpose for which the information was provided expired. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU hopes to secure data protection deal with US next year

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Union and the US continue to wrangle over how best to protect personal data exchanged between law enforcement authorities on both sides of the Atlantic as part of the War on Terror and the struggle against transnational crime.

"Painstaking" and "difficult" talks lie ahead, Jonathan Faull, the head of the European Commission's justice and home affairs department, told journalists on Wednesday (2 July).

According to the official, the two sides have reached "a certain...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Airlines "should destroy" the information once the food was served and the purpose for which the information was provided expired. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections