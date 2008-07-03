EU hopes to secure data protection deal with US next year

The European Union and the US continue to wrangle over how best to protect personal data exchanged between law enforcement authorities on both sides of the Atlantic as part of the War on Terror and the struggle against transnational crime.

"Painstaking" and "difficult" talks lie ahead, Jonathan Faull, the head of the European Commission's justice and home affairs department, told journalists on Wednesday (2 July).

According to the official, the two sides have reached "a certain...