Kosovo landscape. Kosovo declared independence in 2008. But five EU countries are blocking its progress in terms of EU visa-free travel and accession talks (Photo: fco.gov.uk)

Kosovo isolated after vote on Albania and Bosnia visas

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs have put the spotlight on Kosovo being left behind in terms of EU integration after waving through plans for visa-free travel for Albania and Bosnia on top of Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

The EU parliament on Thursday (7 October) passed by 538 votes to 47 a motion to let Albanians and Bosnians enter the vast majority of the EU without visas by the end of the year. The nay-sayers came mostly from British, French and Italian members in the eurosceptic EFD group. Almost half of t...

