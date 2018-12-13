Ad
euobserver
Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to face German chancellor Angela Merkel and others at EU summit on Thursday (Photo: Consilium)

Orban defies EU with 'rubber-stamp' court

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Freedom of assembly, electoral violation, and corruption cases risk being decided by Hungarian government fiat, instead of independent judges, under a new law.

The changes put Hungary, and its one-man ruler, prime minister Viktor Orban, out ahead of Poland and others in the region in terms of violation of EU norms.

The judicial bill, pushed through by Orban's MPs in Budapest on Wednesday (12 December), is to create a new supreme court to handle the most sensitive types of cases. ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

