The right to travel freely in Europe is essential to allowing the peoples of the Western Balkans to feel as full members of the entire European family (Photo: johnnyalive)

France to break EU promise to the Balkans

by Gerald Knaus and Alexandra Stiglmayer,

On 14 September the European Commission reported that Albania and Bosnia had done all that the European Union had asked them to do to qualify for visa-free access to the Schengen area. This was the official acknowledgement of more than two years of hard work and difficult reforms.

Macedonians, Montenegrins and Serbs have been benefitting from travel to the EU without any restrictions since last December. All that now separates Albanians and Bosnians from enjoying the same freedom by th...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

