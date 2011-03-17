Court only option against Swift agreement, says MEP

The EU commission on Thursday (17 March) downplayed data protection concerns over a deal allowing bulk banking data to be transferred to the US for anti-terrorism investigations, leaving a legal challenge over 'data mining' and privacy breaches as the only option for MEPs willing to continue the fight.

In a "tense" meeting behind closed doors, home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom fended off criticism from MEPs who the previous day had decried the "betrayal" of EU institutions aft...