Ad
euobserver
Only an EU court could scrap the Swift agreement (Photo: bloomsberries)

Court only option against Swift agreement, says MEP

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission on Thursday (17 March) downplayed data protection concerns over a deal allowing bulk banking data to be transferred to the US for anti-terrorism investigations, leaving a legal challenge over 'data mining' and privacy breaches as the only option for MEPs willing to continue the fight.

In a "tense" meeting behind closed doors, home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom fended off criticism from MEPs who the previous day had decried the "betrayal" of EU institutions aft...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Only an EU court could scrap the Swift agreement (Photo: bloomsberries)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections