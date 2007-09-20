French deputies tighten immigration rules

French MPs early Thursday morning (20 September) passed a bill toughening up the country's immigration laws including a controversial clause allowing DNA testing for proving family relations.

The DNA clause is "experimental" and will run for a set period until the end of 2010, reports French daily Le Monde.

This part of the bill was adopted towards midnight with 91 votes in favour to 45 against and will be for families of immigrants to genetically prove they are related.

The...