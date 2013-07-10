Outrage over Malta's plan to kick out asylum seekers

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has blocked Malta from a "push-back" of Somalian asylum seekers.

It issued the injunction on Tuesday (9 July) amid plans by authorities to put 45 of the would-be refugees under police guard on flights to Mitiga in Libya.

They are part of a group of 102 men, women and infants picked up by the Maltese coastguard earlier the same day after crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

Malta last week rescued 291 people in similar circu...