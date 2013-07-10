Ad
euobserver
Valetta. Muscat said: 'Our position has reaped the necessary results' (Photo: European Commission)

Outrage over Malta's plan to kick out asylum seekers

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has blocked Malta from a "push-back" of Somalian asylum seekers.

It issued the injunction on Tuesday (9 July) amid plans by authorities to put 45 of the would-be refugees under police guard on flights to Mitiga in Libya.

They are part of a group of 102 men, women and infants picked up by the Maltese coastguard earlier the same day after crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

Malta last week rescued 291 people in similar circu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

