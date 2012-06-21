MEPs: Schengen row mars Danish EU presidency

Member states' decision to exclude the European Parliament from monitoring the EU's passport free area has blighted the entire Danish EU presidency, MEPs have said.

Denmark's minister of justice, Morten Bodskov, defended the move in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee on Wednesday (20 June), noting that member states will still seek out parliament's non-binding opinions on the issue.

"The Schengen [passport-free treaty] evaluation has attracted a lot of attention. ...