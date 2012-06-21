Ad
euobserver
The parliament will continue to boycott the Danish EU presidency and member states on Schengen-related legislation (Photo: mpd01605)

MEPs: Schengen row mars Danish EU presidency

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states' decision to exclude the European Parliament from monitoring the EU's passport free area has blighted the entire Danish EU presidency, MEPs have said.

Denmark's minister of justice, Morten Bodskov, defended the move in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee on Wednesday (20 June), noting that member states will still seek out parliament's non-binding opinions on the issue.

"The Schengen [passport-free treaty] evaluation has attracted a lot of attention. ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen

MEPs boycott negotiations with member states in Schengen row
The parliament will continue to boycott the Danish EU presidency and member states on Schengen-related legislation (Photo: mpd01605)

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

