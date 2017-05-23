Ad
euobserver
Forensic police arriving at the scene in Manchester concert venue (Photo: Reuters)

Children among dead in UK bomb attack

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

At least 22 people, including children, were confirmed dead and up to 59 injured in a suspected terrorist attack in Manchester in the UK.

The casualties came following an explosion at the Manchester Arena, a concert venue, in the city centre on Monday (22 May) at the end of a pop concert by an American teen idol.

"This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see," said police chief constable Ian Hopkins...

More hype than substance in EU counter-terror plans
