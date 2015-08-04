Kosovo approves war crimes court following EU, US pressure

The EU has welcomed a decision by Kosovo on Monday (3 August) to set up a special war crimes court to prosecute former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

"While recognising that this step by MPs of the Kosovo Assembly was not easy, it is a sign of responsibility and determination to establish the truth and make decisions compatible with Kosovo’s European path,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Eighty-two deputies voted in favour of the cons...