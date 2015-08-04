Ad
euobserver
The court will be funded by EU money (Photo: CharlesFred)

Kosovo approves war crimes court following EU, US pressure

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

The EU has welcomed a decision by Kosovo on Monday (3 August) to set up a special war crimes court to prosecute former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

"While recognising that this step by MPs of the Kosovo Assembly was not easy, it is a sign of responsibility and determination to establish the truth and make decisions compatible with Kosovo’s European path,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Eighty-two deputies voted in favour of the cons...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Related articles

Kosovo politics holding back EU trials on organ trafficking
Eulex report exposes EU failure in Kosovo
The court will be funded by EU money (Photo: CharlesFred)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections